San Antonio FC’s Llamosa named USL Championship Coach of the Month

December 12, 2024 : Portraits of Carlos Llamosa on his first day as the San Antonio FC Head Coach at Toyota Field in San Antonio, Texas on December 12, 2024. (Photo by Rance Ristau/San Antonio FC)

SAN ANTONIO – In his first season at the helm, San Antonio FC head coach Carlos Llamosa has been announced as the USL Championship Coach of the Month for March, according to a team news release.

“I am grateful and honored to receive this recognition,” said Llamosa. “It has been a positive month for all of us, and this is all possible due to the hard work and effort of our organization, the players and the coaching staff.”

The announcement came after Llamosa led SAFC to an undefeated record with four wins, setting a franchise record for the best start to a season.

SAFC fell to Phoenix Rising FC on Sunday, 2-1. Before the loss, the squad was the only USL Championship team to go perfect in its first four matches, the release said.

SAFC still sits atop the Western Conference, two points clear of second-place Monterey Bay FC. In total points, the team is tied with Eastern Conference leaders Loudoun United FC.

Llamosa received 78% of the overall vote to claim the award, a second for an SAFC coach. Former head coach Alen Marcina received the award in 2020.

Llamosa was named head coach in December after the club parted with Marcina. He brought 14 years of professional coaching experience across the NASL and MLS ahead of his time with SAFC.

SAFC will next host Miami FC on Saturday, April 11, at Toyota Field. The match will be televised on ESPN+.