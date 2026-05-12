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Motorcyclist hospitalized after crash on South Side, San Antonio Fire Department says

Crash happened near the intersection of McDonald Avenue and Roosevelt Avenue

Spencer Heath, Digital Journalist

Rocky Garza, Content Gatherer

Alex Gamez, Photojournalist

The aftermath of a two-vehicle crash on the South Side. (Copyright 2026 by KSAT - All rights reserved.)

SAN ANTONIO – A motorcyclist was taken to a local hospital after a two-vehicle crash on the South Side, according to the San Antonio Fire Department.

The crash happened just after 7 a.m. Tuesday near the intersection of McDonald Avenue and Roosevelt Avenue.

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It is currently unclear what prompted the collision. KSAT has reached out to the San Antonio Police Department for more details.

This is a developing story. Check back later for updates.

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Copyright 2026 by KSAT - All rights reserved.

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