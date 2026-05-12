Motorcyclist hospitalized after crash on South Side, San Antonio Fire Department says

The aftermath of a two-vehicle crash on the South Side.

SAN ANTONIO – A motorcyclist was taken to a local hospital after a two-vehicle crash on the South Side, according to the San Antonio Fire Department.

The crash happened just after 7 a.m. Tuesday near the intersection of McDonald Avenue and Roosevelt Avenue.

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It is currently unclear what prompted the collision. KSAT has reached out to the San Antonio Police Department for more details.

This is a developing story. Check back later for updates.

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