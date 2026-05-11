SW Military neighbors, Spurs fans react to viral playoff celebrations

SAN ANTONIO – Three people have been arrested and two vehicles have been towed during Spurs celebrations on SW Military Drive this postseason, according to the San Antonio Police Department.

Viral videos show unsafe celebrations on the road following Spurs wins, including lighting illegal fireworks, hanging out vehicle windows and burning rubber.

Two people were arrested on SW Military Drive for reckless driving, one of whom was also arrested for unlawful carrying of a weapon. A third person was arrested on a warrant.

During the same timeframe, no arrests have been made related to celebrations downtown.

Residents who live on both sides of SW Military Drive told KSAT they hope the dangerous parts of celebrations are rolled back.

“[It’s dangerous],” one neighbor said, “people honking, getting out of their cars and fireworks and all that.”

Neighbor Rick Mendiola said he has lived near SW Military Drive for 50 years and was living there when the Spurs won their first-ever championship.

“First time Robinson won and with Duncan, we were all out here,” Mendiola said. “We were celebrating good times.”

“Back then, it was great,” Mendiola continued. “No burnouts, no nothing. It was yelling and honking your horn and celebrating real good.”

Everyone who spoke with KSAT said they enjoy the celebrations, to the extent that they are legal.

They drew the line at fireworks and dangerous activities like hanging outside of vehicles.

An SAPD spokesperson gave the following advice to those honking after a Spurs win:

Always wear your seatbelt

Follow all traffic laws

Do not exit your vehicle on an active roadway

Do not engage in celebratory gunfire

Do not pop fireworks

Do not light fires

Do not sit on top of moving vehicles

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