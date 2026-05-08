Spurs playoff run boosts sales for displaced San Antonio vendors after Painted Tree closure

SAN ANTONIO – Two San Antonio small business owners displaced by the sudden closure of Painted Tree Boutiques say the San Antonio Spurs’ playoff run is helping keep their businesses alive.

Last month, more than 200 vendors were left scrambling after Painted Tree Boutiques abruptly closed its locations, leaving many without storefronts and facing unexpected financial losses.

Now, some business owners are turning to online sales, pop-up events and the city’s growing playoff excitement to stay afloat.

Jasmine Luevano, owner of Conchassmine, sells mini conchas decorated with Spurs themes, while Angel Contero, owner of Que Bonita Crafts, creates Spurs-inspired candles, stickers and custom handmade jean jackets.

Both women said the closure forced them to quickly rethink how they sell their products.

“I’ve had a lot of people reach out to me,” Contero said, “but no, I’m still looking for a home.”

Luevano said many vendors lost money tied up in booth rentals and merchandise.

“A lot of us lost a lot of money, of course, because it was an investment,” Luevano said.

Since losing their storefronts, both women have relied heavily on social media, online orders and pop-up markets to connect with customers.

Luevano said support from the San Antonio community has helped many vendors continue operating despite the setback.

“Thankfully, San Antonio, it’s really amazing,” she said. “Everybody stepped up. Everybody started supporting us.”

The Spurs’ playoff success has also fueled demand for team-themed merchandise across the city.

Luevano’s Spurs-themed mini conchas have become especially popular, while Contero said she has struggled to keep Spurs candles and stickers in stock.

Contero joked that her Spurs candles may even be bringing the team luck.

“These are for luck,” she said. “We light them when we want our team to win. We lit all four of them the other day, and luckily they won.”

Both women said they hope the Spurs continue their playoff run as business remains strong.

“Thank God they’re winning because they are definitely keeping a lot of small businesses in business,” Contero said.

Customers can find updates on where the vendors will appear next through the Que Bonita Crafts and Conchassmine social media pages.

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