San Antonio launches free property tax workshops to help homeowners

SAN ANTONIO – The City of San Antonio’s first property tax workshop began this week at a North Side church to help homeowners, according to a news release.

The Neighborhood and Housing Services Department and Texas True Tax invited residents to learn more about how to potentially pay less in property taxes.

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Five more free property tax workshops remain until May 14.

Urban Ecology Center - Hardberger Park at 6 p.m. on May 6

Brackenridge High School at 10 a.m. on May 9

First Baptist Church of San Antonio at 6 p.m. on May 11

Virtual workshop at 6 p.m. on May 12

Second Baptist Church at 6 p.m. on May 14

But what are property taxes anyway?

Anyone who owns property within Bexar County pays a tax to benefit public services, like health systems, libraries, schools and colleges, improved roads and parks.

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How much a homeowner pays in taxes is based on the property’s value and exemptions certified by the appraisal district, according to Bexar County.

Accepted exemptions mean homeowners could pay less on property taxes. Some of those exemptions include:

Homestead Exemption: For people who own and live in the same house.

Disabled Homestead Exemption: For people with disability benefits or other verified disabilities.

Over 65 Exemption: For people age 65 years or older.

Disabled Veterans’ Exemption: For veterans with a disability rating from the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs (VA), or their surviving spouses.

A full list of exemption details can be found here.

The workshops held by the city will be available for any questions in English, Spanish and American Sign Language.

On May 14, there will be sessions led in Spanish, Arabic and Vietnamese, the release stated.

The deadline to protest the assessed property value is May 15 or 30 days after the notice is mailed, whichever is later, according to the Bexar County Tax Assessor-Collector.

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