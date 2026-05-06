Suspect in deadly Eagle Pass casino shooting ruled competent to stand trial

Keryan Jones, 34, was arrested on 2 counts of capital murder and 5 counts of assault with a deadly weapon; Jones’ bond set at $4.5 million

MAVERICK COUNTY, Texas – A San Antonio man accused of fatally shooting two people and injuring five others at an Eagle Pass casino late last year has been found competent to stand trial.

Keryan Rashad Jones, 35, was indicted on murder, capital murder of multiple persons and aggravated assault with a deadly weapon charges in connection with the shooting at the Kickapoo Lucky Eagle Casino on Sept. 27, 2025.

Recommended Videos

>>Maverick County judge orders competency test for man accused in fatal Eagle Pass casino shooting

In a Maverick County courtroom on Wednesday, 293rd District Court Judge Maribel Flores said that Jones will now undergo an insanity exam.

The state is not pursuing the death penalty in this case. At Jones’ arraignment, he pleaded not guilty to the charges.

According to court records, his next status hearing is scheduled for 10 a.m. on June 3.

Background

Jones was arrested in Wilson County, approximately 170 miles from the location of the shooting. He was later extradited to Maverick County.

On Oct. 8, Maverick County Sheriff Tom Schmerber confirmed to KSAT that Jones’ bond was raised to $5.1 million.

The Justice of the Peace had confirmed to KSAT that Marcus Antley, a retired U.S. Customs and Border Patrol agent, and Alicia Sanchez, a Dimmit County resident, were the two people killed in the shooting.

Kickapoo Traditional Tribe of Texas previously said in a statement that the five injured people were taken to medical facilities in Eagle Pass and San Antonio.

The casino opened six days after the shooting on Oct. 3.

Kickapoo Lucky Eagle Casino Hotel is located in Eagle Pass, approximately 149 miles southwest of San Antonio.

More coverage on this story on KSAT: