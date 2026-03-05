DPS body camera footage shows pursuit, arrest of man accused in fatal Eagle Pass casino shooting

KSAT chose to remove the sound from the Texas Department of Public Safety's body camera video.

WILSON COUNTY, Texas – The Texas Department of Public Safety released body camera footage in connection with the pursuit and arrest of a man accused in a fatal shooting at an Eagle Pass casino last year.

Keryan Rashad Jones, 34, was arrested in connection with the shooting that left two dead and injured five others at the Kickapoo Lucky Eagle Casino on Sept. 27, 2025.

Jones was arrested the following day in Wilson County, about 170 miles away from the casino.

The Wilson County Sheriff’s Office previously said Jones was located following a pursuit that began after an attempted traffic stop by DPS troopers near a Circle K.

The body camera video, which is around two minutes long, begins with a DPS trooper getting out of a patrol vehicle and pointing a weapon at a black Nissan truck before it fled from the scene.

Maverick County Judge Ramsey English Cantú previously told KSAT a black Nissan Frontier truck was believed to be involved in the shooting.

The video shows a trooper pursuing Jones’ vehicle and crashing into him.

After the crash, the trooper exits his patrol vehicle and points his weapon at Jones.

“I got the weapon. I got the weapon. Kill me,” Jones tells DPS troopers in the footage.

In the video, Jones is seen holding a weapon and pointing it up in the air. DPS troopers repeatedly tell Jones to “drop the rifle,” the footage shows. Jones then drops to the ground, and troopers run toward him.

The sheriff’s office previously said a “PIT (precision immobilization technique) maneuver” and Taser deployment were used on Jones.

Jones was then handcuffed and placed into a vehicle.

On Dec. 2, 2025, records show that Jones was indicted on charges that include murder, capital murder of multiple persons and aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.

Jones appeared in court on Jan. 7, where he pleaded not guilty, and his attorneys requested an examination for incompetency. The district attorney had argued that Jones’ outgoing prison calls display competence.

A Maverick County judge granted the defense’s request for a competency test.

Ahead of the Jan. 7 hearing, Jones’ bond was raised from $4.5 million to $5.1 million due to new charges filed.

Marcus Antley, a retired U.S. Customs and Border Patrol agent, and Alicia Sanchez, a Dimmit County resident, were the two people killed at the casino in the shooting.

