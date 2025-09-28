2 killed, several injured in shooting at Kickapoo Lucky Eagle Casino, Maverick County Judge says

Two people were killed and multiple people were injured in a shooting at Kickapoo Lucky Eagle Casino in Eagle Pass, according to Maverick County Judge Ramsey English Cantu.

MAVERICK COUNTY, Texas – Two people were killed and multiple people were injured in a shooting at Kickapoo Lucky Eagle Casino in Eagle Pass, according to Maverick County Judge Ramsey English Cantú.

The shooting happened around 12:15 a.m. Sunday in the 700 block of Lucky Eagle Drive.

Recommended Videos

Cantú told KSAT in a phone interview that seven people were shot, and from those injured, two have been killed.

Law enforcement is currently searching for the shooter. Cantú said a black Nissan Frontier truck is believed to be involved in the shooting.

The Maverick County Sheriff’s Office, tribal police, Texas Rangers from the Texas Department of Public Safety and the Eagle Pass Police Department responded to the shooting, according to Cantú.

“Our law enforcement is in full gear, we are ensuring what is number one, the assurance of safety in our community to assure that everything is completely under control,” Cantú told KSAT.

Kickapoo Lucky Eagle Casino is located approximately 149 miles southwest of San Antonio.

Cantú released a statement on Facebook regarding the shooting:

“Our community has been shaken by the terrible news of the recent shooting that took place at the Kickapoo Casino parking lot. As your County Judge, it pains me deeply to see these horrific acts of violence occurring in our home.

“Preliminary reports to our office from our Maverick County Sheriff Tom Schmerber indicate that approximately seven individuals have been wounded and of those, one life has been tragically lost. My heart goes out to the victims, their families, and all who have been affected. We are ensuring that those involved are receiving the necessary care and attention.

“Please know that all local, state and tribal law enforcement agencies are working tirelessly, not only to secure the tribal area but to protect our county as a whole. The individual responsible for this act in question is currently being tracked, and we remain committed to supporting the victims and restoring peace in our community.

“When is enough, enough? We must come together and put an end to the senseless gun violence that continues to plague our country and society. Maverick County deserves safety, peace, and unity—and we will keep fighting for it."

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Read also: