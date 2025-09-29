What we know about the shooting in Kickapoo Lucky Eagle Casino that killed 2, injured 5

EAGLE PASS, Texas – Two people were killed and five others were injured after a San Antonio man opened fire at the Kickapoo Lucky Eagle Casino early Sunday morning.

Keryan Jones, 34, has been arrested on two counts of capital murder and five counts of assault with a deadly weapon in connection with the shooting. He fled the scene but was apprehended hours later in Stockdale, which is located in Wilson County.

Kickapoo Lucky Eagle Casino is located in Eagle Pass, Texas, approximately 149 miles southwest of San Antonio.

Here is everything we know about the deadly shooting and all the developments that have happened since then.

The shooting happened around midnight Sunday in the 700 block of Lucky Eagle Drive, near the U.S.-Mexico border.

In a phone interview, Maverick County Judge Ramsey English Cantú told KSAT that two people were killed and five others were injured.

“Our law enforcement is in full gear, we are ensuring what is number one, the assurance of safety in our community to assure that everything is completely under control,” Cantú previously told KSAT.

Eagle Pass police said Jones was captured in Stockdale hours after the shooting, in coordination with multiple law enforcement agencies, according to a Facebook post.

A Wilson County Sheriff’s public information officer confirmed Jones’ identity in a phone interview with KSAT.

Jones has been extradited to Eagle Pass in Maverick County from Wilson County, which is about 40 miles southeast of San Antonio and 180 miles from the casino.

The Wilson County Sheriff’s Office said Jones was located following a pursuit that began after an attempted traffic stop by Texas Department of Public Safety troopers near a Circle K.

Cantú told KSAT a black Nissan Frontier truck was believed to be involved in the shooting.

DPS troopers discharged their firearms to stop Jones’ vehicle, which the sheriff’s office said was partially disabled but continued fleeing.

Wilson County deputies joined the pursuit on State Highway 123 and Farm-to-Market 1347.

Jones was taken into custody in the 1000 block of FM 1347 after a “successful PIT (precision immobilization technique) maneuver and Taser deployment,” the sheriff’s office said.

According to a media release from Eagle Pass police, the capture was confirmed through vehicle tracking via license plate recognition (LPR) systems, which allowed the Texas Department of Public Safety to find the suspect.

A weapon was recovered, and no DPS troopers were injured, Eagle Pass police said.

The Justice of the Peace confirmed to KSAT that Marcus Antley, a retired U.S. Customs and Border Patrol agent, and Alicia Sanchez, a Dimmit County resident, were the two people killed at the casino early Sunday morning.

Eagle Pass Mayor Aaron Valdez said on Instagram that Antley was a “beloved community member,” who “will be remembered not only for his career, but also for his generosity, leadership and the lasting friendships he built throughout Eagle Pass.”

Dimmit County Judge Martha Alicia Gomez posted on Facebook that one of the victims is from Dimmit County.

“It has been confirmed one of the victims in the tragic and senseless Kickapoo Lucky Eagle Casino shooting was indeed a member of our Dimmit County community,” Ponce said in the post. “We remain committed to collaborating with Maverick County officials and the City of Eagle Pass to provide any assistance required.”

Kickapoo Traditional Tribe of Texas said in a statement that the five injured people were taken to medical facilities in Eagle Pass and San Antonio.

“As Mayor, I reaffirm our commitment to support the victims, their families, and our entire community as we grieve together,” Valdez said.

In an X post, University Health said it received two patients from the shooting that occurred at the casino.

A 59-year-old woman remains hospitalized in serious condition, the hospital system said. A 22-year-old woman was also treated and released, the post said.

Why is there a casino in Texas?

Kickapoo Lucky Eagle Casino is located on the land of the Kickapoo Traditional Tribe of Texas.

It is one of only a handful of casinos in Texas, permitted under the Indian Gaming Regulatory Act.

The act regulates the conduct of gambling on Native American lands, which are generally subject to federal and tribal laws, but not state law.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.