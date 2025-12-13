San Antonio man indicted in shooting that killed 2, injured 5 at Kickapoo Lucky Eagle Casino, records show

MAVERICK COUNTY, Texas – A San Antonio man accused of fatally shooting two people and injuring several others at an Eagle Pass casino has been indicted on several charges, Maverick County records show.

Keryan Rashad Jones, 34, was arrested in late September after he killed two and injured five others in a shooting at the Kickapoo Lucky Eagle Casino. He faces the following charges, according to records:

Recommended Videos

Two counts of capital murder

Five counts of assault with a deadly weapon

Aggravated assault with a deadly weapon

Exhibiting a deadly weapon while committing an assault

>> What we know about the shooting at Kickapoo Lucky Eagle Casino that killed 2, injured 5 in Eagle Pass

Jones was indicted on the following charges on Dec. 2: murder, capital murder of multiple persons and aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.

Jones was arrested in Wilson County following the shooting at the Kickapoo Lucky Eagle Casino. He was later extradited to Maverick County, which is about 40 miles southeast of San Antonio and 180 miles from the casino.

On Oct. 8, Maverick County Sheriff Tom Schmerber confirmed to KSAT that Jones’ bond was raised to $5.1 million.

Jones is scheduled to be arraigned Jan. 7, 2026, on the charges in the 293rd Judicial District Court.

Background

Kickapoo Tribe police officers arrived at the casino just after 11:45 p.m. on Sept. 27 in the 700 block of Lucky Eagle Drive, which is near the U.S.-Mexico border.

The Justice of the Peace had confirmed to KSAT that Marcus Antley, a retired U.S. Customs and Border Patrol agent, and Alicia Sanchez, a Dimmit County resident, were the two people killed at the casino on Sept. 27.

Kickapoo Traditional Tribe of Texas previously said in a statement that the five injured people were taken to medical facilities in Eagle Pass and San Antonio.

The casino opened six days after the shooting on Oct. 3.

Kickapoo Lucky Eagle Casino Hotel is located in Eagle Pass, approximately 149 miles southwest of San Antonio.

Related KSAT coverage: