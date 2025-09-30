Small town mourns young mother killed in Eagle Pass casino shooting

MAVERICK COUNTY, Texas – The small town of Carrizo Springs is mourning the loss of a young mother killed during the shooting at Kickapoo Lucky Eagle Casino in Eagle Pass.

Alicia Sanchez, who lived in Carrizo Springs, made the trip last weekend but did not make it back home.

Sanchez and a retired U.S. Customs and Border Protection agent were killed when 34-year-old Keryan Jones opened fire at the casino late Saturday, authorities have said. Five others were injured.

Residents in Carrizo Springs said they never gave going to the Kickapoo casino a second thought — until now.

Diana Gonzalez, who lives in Carrizo Springs, said, “It’s quite frightening that we had a victim in this senseless shooting.”

Gonzalez said she didn’t know Sanchez personally, but her loss is being felt by everyone.

“We come from such a small community where everybody knows each other, so basically what happens to one family happens to all the families,” Gonzalez said.

She added, “It’s honestly disturbing because of the amount of events that have violence are almost escalating, and I feel like it’s getting closer and closer to our county because first Uvalde, our neighboring community, now Eagle Pass. It just seems like it’s knocking at our community door.”

Gonzalez’s sentiment is echoing through Carrizo Springs.

Those spoken to off-camera said this community is committed to surrounding and supporting Sanchez’s family during this difficult time.

The shooting happened just after 11:45 p.m. on Saturday in the 700 block of Lucky Eagle Drive, near the U.S.-Mexico border.

Carrizo Springs, located in Dimmit County, is about 40 miles west of Eagle Pass.

Jones was taken into custody in Stockdale, which is about 40 miles southeast of San Antonio and 180 miles from the casino. He has since been extradited to Maverick County.

