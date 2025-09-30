Surveillance footage led investigators to identify suspect in Kickapoo Lucky Eagle Casino shooting

Keryan Jones, 34, was arrested on 2 counts of capital murder and 5 counts of assault with a deadly weapon; Jones’ bond set at $4.5 million

EAGLE PASS, Texas – Surveillance video led law enforcement to identify the suspect accused of killing two people and injuring five others in a shooting at the Kickapoo Lucky Eagle Casino, a justice of the peace told KSAT on Tuesday.

DPS arrested Keryan Rashad Jones, 34, on Sunday morning in Wilson County, about 40 miles southeast of San Antonio and 180 miles from the casino.

Jones was extradited to Eagle Pass in Maverick County. He’s being held at the jail on two counts of capital murder and five counts of assault with a deadly weapon.

Maverick County Sheriff Tom Schmerber told KSAT that his bond totals $4.5 million.

Authorities have not yet determined a motive, and arrest warrants obtained by KSAT on Tuesday provide little information on what led to the shooting.

The warrants, provided to KSAT by a Justice of the Peace on Tuesday, also do not provide many details about what led police to name Jones as the suspect.

The records note officers who responded to the shooting determined Jones shot seven people in the crosswalk area near an entrance to the casino. Jones fled the scene in a black Nissan truck, according to the warrants.

It took nearly two days for KSAT to receive copies of the documents, which are public records.

The Maverick County Sheriff’s Office, Kickapoo Tribal Police Department, Texas Department of Public Safety and Wilson County refused to provide copies of the documents.

The records reference a police report made by a Kickapoo Tribal Police Department officer, which KSAT has requested.

Schmerber told KSAT that Jones had been inside the casino late Saturday night before he walked out to his car and returned to open fire near the entrance.

In a phone interview with KSAT on Tuesday, a Justice of the Peace said there is surveillance video from the casino leading investigators to believe Jones is responsible for the shooting. The Justice of the Peace said Jones “hasn’t said anything” to authorities.

Multiple neighbors, on and off camera, told KSAT on Monday that law enforcement agencies, including the FBI, raided Jones’ unit at the Tuscany Park Apartments in San Antonio on Sunday. They reported that the raid was loud and lasted for hours.

A neighbor told KJRH that Jones lived at an apartment in Tulsa, Oklahoma, until July 2024.

