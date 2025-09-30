Neighbors in shock after San Antonio man arrested for Kickapoo Lucky Eagle Casino shooting

SAN ANTONIO – When Isabella Markert and Brandi Bibee saw the mugshot for the suspect in the Kickapoo Lucky Eagle Casino shooting, they said they recognized him immediately.

“I was like, ‘I know exactly who that is,’” Markert said. “I don’t specifically know him, but I’ve seen him walk around. (He’s a) very angry-looking guy.”

She told KSAT that Keryan Jones, 34, lives at their apartment complex in San Antonio. He was arrested on Sunday on two counts of capital murder and five counts of assault with a deadly weapon in connection with the casino shooting that happened in Eagle Pass.

Jones was caught in Wilson County hours after the shooting on Sunday and is currently in Maverick County custody.

Multiple neighbors, on and off camera, told KSAT on Monday that law enforcement agencies, including the FBI, raided Jones’ unit at the Tuscany Park Apartments on Sunday. They reported that the raid was loud and lasted for hours.

“I was upstairs, and they announced it on like a megaphone, like, ‘it’s the FBI. We have a warrant,’” Markert said. “They were here for a while (and had) a lot of cars.”

KSAT reached out to the FBI on Monday afternoon to learn what the agency was searching for. However, KSAT was referred to a Sunday statement released by the Kickapoo Traditional Tribe of Texas Police Department.

The Traditional Tribe of Texas Police Department stated that the casino remains closed as the investigation remains ongoing.

