Eagle Pass no longer ‘innocent town’ after deadly casino shooting, sheriff says

EAGLE PASS, Texas – A deadly shooting outside the Kickapoo Lucky Eagle Casino has sent shockwaves throughout the surrounding area, leaving some to wonder if they will ever be the same.

Two people were killed and five others injured after the shooting around midnight Sunday in the parking lot of the casino, located just outside the Eagle Pass city limits.

>> What we know about the shooting at Kickapoo Lucky Eagle Casino that killed 2, injured 5 in Eagle Pass

The victims who died have been identified as Marcus Antley, a retired U.S. Customs and Border Protection agent, and Alicia Sanchez, a resident of Dimmit County.

Two of the injured were taken to a hospital in San Antonio.

A spokesperson from the hospital told KSAT 12 News Monday morning that a 22-year-old woman had been released, while a 59-year-old woman remained hospitalized in serious condition.

Maverick County Sheriff Tom Schmerber said the shooting is out of the ordinary for that area, possibly the first of its kind there.

“Eagle Pass used to be a small community back in the day. Now it’s growing a lot,” Schmerber said. “Eagle Pass is not that innocent town like it used to be.”

Schmerber said several of his deputies were among the law enforcement officers who responded to the casino early Sunday morning.

He said that although his department trains regularly for this type of scenario, having it happen in real life is disturbing.

“I do worry about them with PTSD, and eventually, it might hurt them,” Schmerber said.

Danny Martinez, who lives in Eagle Pass, said he realizes no area is immune from violence. To him, the shooting is a sad sign of the times.

“But let’s be honest. It’s bound to happen,” Martinez said. “With the mass shootings that happened in Michigan, in North Carolina, with everything that happened (within) a couple of hours (of the casino shooting), it’s a crazy time.”

Martinez said maintaining his safety has become a top priority, one that he takes seriously.

“I’ve got to carry my own (weapon) just to stay safe, protect my family,” he said.

The suspect in the casino shooting, 34-year-old Keryan Jones, was captured in Wilson County several hours after the shooting. He was brought back to Maverick County and booked into jail around 7:40 p.m. Sunday.

Jones is being kept in isolation at the Maverick County jail, for his own safety, Schmerber said.

Schmerber said Jones would likely be arraigned late Monday afternoon. If a bond is set, Jones will remain in custody in the Maverick County jail until it is posted.

The sheriff said Kickapoo tribal authorities are handling the case with the assistance of the Texas Department of Public Safety.

Related KSAT coverage: