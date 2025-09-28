San Antonio man arrested in connection with Kickapoo Lucky Eagle Casino shooting

MAVERICK COUNTY, Texas – A San Antonio man was arrested in Wilson County following a shooting at an Eagle Pass casino that left two people dead and several others injured, the sheriff’s office said.

Keryan Rashad Jones, 34, was arrested on two counts of capital murder and five counts of assault with a deadly weapon, the Wilson County Sheriff’s Office told KSAT 12.

The Eagle Pass Police Department said Jones was captured in Wilson County hours after the shooting, in coordination with multiple law enforcement agencies, according to a Facebook post.

The Wilson County Sheriff’s Office said Jones was located following a pursuit that began after an attempted traffic stop by Texas Department of Public Safety troopers near a Circle K in Stockdale.

A black Nissan Frontier truck was believed to be involved in the shooting, Maverick County Judge Ramsey English Cantú told KSAT in a phone interview.

DPS troopers discharged their firearms to stop Jones’ vehicle, which the sheriff’s office said was partially disabled but continued fleeing.

Wilson County deputies joined the pursuit on State Highway 123 and Farm-to-Market 1347.

Jones was taken into custody in the 1000 block of FM 1347 after a “successful PIT (precision immobilization technique) maneuver and Taser deployment,” the sheriff’s office said.

According to a media release from Eagle Pass police, the capture was confirmed through vehicle tracking via license plate recognition (LPR) systems, which allowed the Texas Department of Public Safety to find the suspect.

Jones is currently in Stockdale, about 40 miles southeast of San Antonio and 180 miles from the casino.

Eagle Pass police said the Kickapoo Traditional Tribe of Texas Police Department is making arrangements to extradite Jones back to Eagle Pass in Maverick County.

A weapon was recovered, and no DPS troopers were injured, Eagle Pass police said.

The Maverick County Sheriff’s Office, Kickapoo Traditional Tribe of Texas Police Department, Texas Rangers from the Texas Department of Public Safety, FBI, U.S. Border Patrol and the Eagle Pass Police Department responded to the shooting.

Cantú released a new statement just after 11 a.m. on Facebook regarding the shooting:

“This morning at 8:36AM, law enforcement confirmed that the shooter from last night’s tragic incident has been caught just outside of San Antonio in Wilson County.

“I want to express my deep gratitude to all of our coordinated law enforcement agencies for their swift action and tireless commitment. Together, our local, state, and federal partners worked around the clock to bring this individual into custody.

“Now, we must assure justice for the victims and their families. Our prayers remain with them during this difficult time.

“Let me be clear: we will not tolerate violence in our community. We remain committed to ensuring the safety of all our residents and visitors alike and will continue to stand united to protect Maverick County.”

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

