Retired border patrol agent among 2 killed in Kickapoo Lucky Eagle Casino shooting, officials say

MAVERICK COUNTY, Texas – A retired border patrol agent was among the two killed early Sunday morning in a shooting at an Eagle Pass casino.

Marcus Antley, a retired Customs and Border Patrol agent, was killed at the Kickapoo Lucky Eagle Casino, the Justice of the Peace confirmed to KSAT 12.

Eagle Pass Mayor Aaron Valdez said on Instagram that Antley was a “beloved community member,” who “will be remembered not only for his career, but also for his generosity, leadership and the lasting friendships he built throughout Eagle Pass.”

The other person killed and several others injured have yet to be identified.

“As Mayor, I reaffirm our commitment to support the victims, their families, and our entire community as we grieve together,” Valdez said.

The shooting happened around midnight Sunday in the 700 block of Lucky Eagle Drive, near the U.S.-Mexico border.

Eagle Pass police said the person wanted in connection with the shooting was captured in Wilson County hours after the shooting, in coordination with multiple law enforcement agencies, according to a Facebook post.

The suspect has been identified as Keryan Jones, 34, by a Wilson County Sheriff’s public information officer in a phone interview with KSAT.

Jones is currently in Stockdale, which is about 40 miles southeast of San Antonio and 180 miles from the casino.

Eagle Pass police said the Kickapoo Traditional Tribe of Texas Police Department is making arrangements to extradite Jones back to Eagle Pass in Maverick County.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

