New Braunfels woman indicted for attempted arson of Comal County Republican Headquarters, DOJ says

NEW BRAUNFELS, Texas – A federal grand jury indicted a New Braunfels woman in connection with an attempted arson at the Comal County Republican Party Headquarters, the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Western District of Texas announced Friday.

Grace Carol Brown, 22, was indicted this week on a federal charge of actual and attempted malicious damage by fire to property involved in interstate or foreign commerce, according to U.S. Attorney Justin R. Simmons.

Brown broke a window of the building in the 200 block of Landa Street on Jan. 14 and threw a backpack inside, according to the news release. She then allegedly lit a rolled magazine on fire and threw it into the building. Brown also allegedly left a note at the scene.

Note allegedly left by Grace Carol Brown after setting the Comal County Republican Headquarters on fire on Wednesday, Jan. 14, 2026. (U.S. v Brown)

New Braunfels police officers and fire officials had responded to the scene around 1:15 p.m. that day. Employees found that someone had broken windows and started a fire that left minor damage to the building.

Brown was arrested Jan. 22 and charged in Comal County with burglary of a building and arson. She now faces federal charges as well. If convicted on the federal charge, she faces five to 20 years in federal prison.

The FBI investigated the case with assistance from the New Braunfels Police Department and the New Braunfels Fire Marshal’s Office. Assistant U.S. Attorney Kirk Mangels is prosecuting the case.

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