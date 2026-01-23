Woman arrested in connection with investigation into arson at Comal County Republican Headquarters

NEW BRAUNFELS, Texas – A woman has been arrested in connection with an investigation into arson at the Comal County Republican Headquarters, according to the City of New Braunfels.

Grace Carol Brown, 21, was taken into custody on Thursday for burglary of a building and arson, a news release said. She was later booked into the Comal County jail on a $200,000 bond.

New Braunfels police officers and fire officials had responded around 1:15 p.m. on Jan. 14 to the Comal County Republican Headquarters, located in the 200 block of Landa Street.

The release said that employees found that someone had broken windows and started a fire that left minor damage to the building.

Brown was identified as the suspect following an investigation by the FBI, the New Braunfels Police Department and the New Braunfels Fire Marshal’s Office.

She may face additional charges in the future as the case remains under investigation, the release said.

