Deputies arrest wanted fugitive after finding narcotics operation at dispensary, BCSO says

SAN ANTONIO – A wanted fugitive was arrested at a local dispensary, where deputies also discovered a large quantity of narcotics, according to the Bexar County Sheriff’s Office.

BCSO said they were attempting to arrest Ruby Delarosa, who was wanted on three felony narcotics warrants, when they saw her driving to a dispensary in the 1000 block of West Avenue.

Recommended Videos

When deputies entered the dispensary, they saw multiple jars of marijuana and other THC products displayed inside the store.

BCSO said they obtained a search warrant for the property and found a large number of illegal drugs and weapons.

Deputies seized 60 pounds of marijuana, THC edibles and vape cartridges, 720 grams of cocaine, 90.8 grams of methamphetamine, and 30 grams of psilocybin. (Bexar County sheriff's office)

Deputies seized 60 pounds of marijuana, THC edibles and vape cartridges, 720 grams of cocaine, 90.8 grams of methamphetamine and 30 grams of psilocybin. Two handguns were also recovered, according to BCSO.

Delarosa was arrested and faces two charges of manufacture and delivery of a controlled substance over 400 grams, and possession of marijuana between 50 and 2,000 pounds.

She was booked into the Bexar County jail.

Read also: