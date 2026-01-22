Man arrested in death of 70-year-old woman hit, killed by vehicle on front porch, affidavit states

San Antonio police investigating after a car crashed into the front of a home in the 100 block of DaFoste Avenue on Tuesday, Nov. 11.

SAN ANTONIO – A man has been arrested in connection with the death of a 70-year-old woman hit and killed by a vehicle on her front porch, according to an affidavit.

Anthony Gates, 28, was arrested on Tuesday for a charge of collision involving death, the affidavit states.

The crash happened around 10:55 p.m. on Nov. 11 in the 100 block of DaFoste Avenue, which is not far from Interstate 10.

The affidavit said that the woman, later identified as Janice Walker, was sitting on her front porch when Gates allegedly drove down the street fast and was unable to make a right turn.

Gates’ vehicle then struck a concrete curb and retaining wall before hitting Walker and her house, court documents said.

Walker was taken to a local hospital in critical condition with injuries to her front legs. She was later pronounced dead.

Two witnesses told authorities that they had attempted to stop Gates from leaving the scene, the affidavit states.

According to the affidavit, Gates told the witnesses that he was going to leave and that he was a felon.

Gates had allegedly been drinking before he fled, court documents said.

Gates was later taken into custody in Victoria County, jail records show. KSAT has reached out to that county for a statement.

