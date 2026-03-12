Skip to main content
Local News

I-35 on Southwest Side expected to be closed for hours after 18-wheeler crash, SAPD says

The driver lost control and crashed into an overhead sign

Spencer Heath, Digital Journalist

Alex Gamez, Photojournalist

Authorities respond to a crash on the Southwest Side. (Copyright 2026 by KSAT - All rights reserved.)

SAN ANTONIO – The southbound lanes of Interstate 35 on the Southwest Side will be closed for several hours after a crash involving an 18-wheeler, according to San Antonio police.

Officers were dispatched to the crash just before 1:30 a.m. Thursday at I-35 and Leon Creek, which is located near New Laredo Highway.

SAPD said a tire blew out on the 18-wheeler, which caused the driver to lose control and crash into an overhead sign.

The driver was heading northbound on the highway when the crash happened.

Texas Department of Transportation officials are currently on the scene. The highway is expected to be closed for the next three to five hours, police said.

No injuries have been reported.

