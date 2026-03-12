Gillespie County deputy shoots, kills motorcyclist after pursuit ends on I-10, sheriff’s office says

(Matt Rourke, Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.)

KERR COUNTY, Texas – A Gillespie County deputy shot and killed a motorcyclist after a pursuit that ended Wednesday evening, according to the sheriff’s office.

The shooting happened around 6 p.m. Wednesday on Interstate 10 in Kerr County, the Gillespie County Sheriff’s Office (GCSO) said in a Facebook post.

The deputy attempted to conduct a traffic stop on the motorcycle. However, GCSO said the motorcyclist fled, leading the deputy on a chase.

According to the post, the suspect eventually stopped the motorcycle and stepped off it before pointing a gun at the deputy.

Details are limited, but at some point, the motorcyclist was shot, the sheriff’s office said.

GCSO said the deputy “immediately rendered life-saving medical aid,” but the rider was pronounced dead at the scene.

The sheriff’s office’s preliminary investigation indicates that the motorcycle was stolen from Canada.

The investigation remains ongoing.

