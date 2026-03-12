Man sentenced to 30 years in prison for shooting death of his father in 2024

SAN ANTONIO – A man was sentenced to 30 years in prison for the 2024 shooting death of his father, according to the Bexar County District Attorney’s Office.

Brayan Lopez-Esparza was found guilty of shooting and killing Jorge Lopez, 45.

The shooting happened near the intersection of Rasa Drive and Tarasco Drive on the West Side in November 2024.

In a news release, the district attorney’s office said there was a disturbance between Lopez-Esparza, the mother of his child and her boyfriend at the time.

The release states the boyfriend went to the child’s grandmother’s home to pick up the child, but was denied entry.

The boyfriend had contacted family members for assistance, and Lopez-Esparza and the child’s mother later returned to the home.

According to the release, the grandmother also called Lopez-Esparza’s parents and asked them to pick up the child.

Lopez‑Esparza and the boyfriend “exchanged words,” and Lopez‑Esparza became “angered” by a comment during the confrontation, the district attorney’s office said.

When the boyfriend entered his vehicle to leave, Lopez-Esparza pulled out a firearm and began shooting in the direction of the vehicle and the surrounding group, the release states.

As Lopez-Esparza continued firing, a final shot struck Lopez, who later died of his injuries.

One of the initial shots also hit the boyfriend’s father in the foot.

The San Antonio Police Department located Lopez-Esparza during a traffic stop two days after the shooting and took him into custody on a murder warrant, the release states.

