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Local News

Meet Alexis Scott, one of KSAT’s newest reporters

Scott says she’s felt the community’s warmth from day one

KSAT DIGITAL TEAM

Alexis Scott. (KSAT)

SAN ANTONIO – KSAT is welcoming a new face to the San Antonio newsroom: reporter Alexis Scott.

Since arriving in the Alamo City, Scott says she’s been struck by the community’s warmth, culture and pride—especially getting here just in time for Fiesta.

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A lifelong storyteller and self-described daredevil, she’s excited to dig into San Antonio’s history, neighborhoods and hidden gems as she begins reporting for KSAT.

Get to know her below!

Welcome to San Antonio! What do you like so far about living in the Alamo City?

Since moving to the Alamo City, one of the first things I noticed was how welcoming everyone has been. There’s such a strong sense of community and pride here. The city is full of culture, good energy and arriving right before Fiesta was the perfect introduction to all of it.

What are you excited to explore now that you’re in San Antonio?

I am excited to explore more of San Antonio’s history, hidden gems and food scene. I’m especially looking forward to visiting more historic sites and discovering stories that make each neighborhood unique.

What made you interested in journalism?

Growing up, the news was always on in my home. I became fascinated by storytelling and the impact journalists can have on people’s lives. I wanted a career where I could make a difference, and I knew journalism would allow me to do that.

Do you have an interesting story that you reported on, or one that’s changed your life?

One of the most interesting stories I’ve covered was about genetic testing that revealed more than half of the local restaurants in a South Texas city were not serving genuine wild-caught Gulf shrimp, despite advertising it on their menus.

While you’re not working, how do you enjoy spending your time?

Outside of the newsroom, I love to travel and try new adventures. My most recent trip was to El Salvador, where I hiked volcanoes and zip-lined through the rainforest. I’m also a bit of a daredevil and enjoy skydiving. When I’m not traveling, I enjoy cooking, volunteering with local churches and nonprofits, and spending time with family.

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