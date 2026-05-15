San Antonio man accused of choking his child’s mother to death, police say

Marc Balditt, 24, was charged with murder of a woman at a East Side apartment complex, according to records.

This story may contain information that is not suitable for all audiences and has themes of domestic violence. If you or someone you know is in crisis, call 911. There is a list of resources at the end of this article.

SAN ANTONIO – A 24-year-old man was arrested and charged with murder after he allegedly choked a woman to death, according to a San Antonio Police Department report.

Marc Balditt, 24, was taken into custody on Wednesday and officially booked into the Bexar County Adult Detention Center just after 5 p.m. Thursday, jail records show.

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In the report, SAPD officers were dispatched on an assault in progress call just after 10 p.m. Wednesday to The Park at Sutton Oaks Apartments, which is located in the 1000 block of Locke Street.

The 911 caller, who police said was Balditt, allegedly told dispatchers that the victim “was not responding” after he put her in a headlock.

Upon arrival, officers found the unidentified woman in a bedroom with “redness on her neck” and what appeared to be vomit on her face. She was pronounced dead at the scene.

Balditt told investigators he was talking to the woman about their child. Their talk evolved into a verbal argument and later became physical, the report said.

According to police, Balditt put the woman in a “chokehold” between “1 to 2 minutes” until he put the victim “to sleep.”

Following his arrest, Balditt faces a $250,000 bond, according to Bexar County records.

Balditt is expected to make his next court appearance on Aug. 12.

If you or someone you know is dealing with domestic violence, there is so much help for you. KSAT has a list of resources on its Domestic Violence webpage, which also explains how to identify different types of abuse.

If it’s an emergency, text or call 911. For wrap-around services, including the Battered Women and Children’s Shelter, call Family Violence Prevention Services at (210) 733-8810.

You can also contact the Bexar County Family Justice Center, which also provides wrap-around services at (210) 631-0100.

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