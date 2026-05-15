Toyota files plans to expand manufacturing plant in San Antonio

SAN ANTONIO – Toyota Motor Manufacturing, Texas, has filed paperwork with the Texas Comptroller’s Office for a proposal to expand the assembly plant in San Antonio.

According to the filing made Thursday, Toyota is planning on spending $2 billion on a new assembly line at the San Antonio plant.

The proposed project, named “Project Orca,” would bring 2,000 new jobs to the plant. The project would also average more than 600 construction jobs per year from 2026 to 2030.

The construction jobs would be for the plant directly and the surrounding infrastructure connected to the plant.

In the filing, Texas Workforce Solutions submitted a wage requirement for the jobs at the plant to be $88,583 annually.

The wage requirement was part of House Bill 5 that the Texas Legislature passed in 2023. It provides certain requirements for companies to abide by if they are seeking a tax abatement from a school district.

The Toyota Motor Manufacturing Plant opened in 2006 with production of the Tundra. The plant currently assembles the Tundra and the Sequoia.

More than 197,000 vehicles were produced at the plant in 2025. The plant currently employs more than 3,700 workers.

Construction on the new assembly line is slated for completion in 2029, with vehicle production beginning in 2030.

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