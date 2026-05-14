Ex-San Antonio bookkeeper sentenced to more than 4 years in federal prison on wire fraud charge

In October 2022, Daniella Zuniga Vasquez was charged with money laundering between $150,000 and $300,000, and misapplication of fiduciary property/property of a financial institution of $150,000, records with the Bexar County jail show. Vasquez, who is 53 as of May 2026, was sentenced to more than four years in federal prison.

SAN ANTONIO – A San Antonio woman, who was previously accused of embezzlement with one company, was sentenced to more than four years in federal prison due to embezzlement with a second company.

In October 2022, Shavano Park police arrested Daniella Zuniga Vasquez, who was 49 at the time, and accused her of stealing more than $185,000 from a homebuilder while she worked as a bookkeeper.

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According to the Department of Justice (DOJ), Vasquez worked for two companies between May 2021 and September 2022.

Vasquez was booked into the Bexar County Adult Detention Center on the following two state charges:

money laundering between $150,000 and $300,000, a second-degree felony

misapplication of fiduciary property/property of a financial institution between $150,000 and $300,000

Court records show Vasquez is still “awaiting indictment” on both state charges.

Nine months after her arrest by Shavano Park police, the DOJ said FBI agents interviewed Vasquez regarding embezzlement accusations at the second company.

Vasquez was indicted on four federal counts of wife fraud. Officials said she pleaded guilty to one of those counts on August 2025.

Investigators said Vasquez embezzled more than $750,000 ($759,235.74) from both companies combined.

In the news release, law enforcement shared social media posts from Vasquez where she used some of those embezzled funds to attend NFL games, concerts and vehicles.

“Had a blast with my familia!!!” Vasquez wrote in one Facebook post where she tagged her husband, Thomas Vasquez, along with more than 20 photos taken from a 2022 Dallas Cowboys home game.

Investigators said she spent “thousands of dollars on tickets and hotel rooms” using those embezzled funds.

In another social media post, Vasquez shared a photo of a pickup truck she purchased from a San Antonio-area car dealership.

“Got tired of asking people with trucks to pick up something ... help us move something or whatever involves a truck,” Vasquez wrote. “So we got a truck.”

Bank statements obtained by the DOJ showed Vasquez made an “$8,000 down payment” for the truck during the same week she spent thousands on jewelry and at an “upscale spa.”

“The FBI worked closely with the Shavano Park Police Department to hold Vasquez accountable as she abused a position of trust by misusing corporate funds for self-enrichment and greed,” Alex Doran, Acting Special Agent in Charge of the FBI San Antonio Field Office, said in the news release. “She used stolen funds to support a lavish lifestyle while flaunting the proceeds of her fraud on social media. The FBI has zero tolerance for fraud and the abuse of trust for personal gain. These crimes cause significant financial harm to businesses and erode public trust.”

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