Ex-bookkeeper arrested for stealing more than $185,000 from San Antonio homebuilder, records show

SAN ANTONIO – A San Antonio woman has been arrested for stealing more than $185,000 from a homebuilder while she worked as a bookkeeper, according to court records.

Daniella Zuniga Vasquez, 49, was charged with money laundering between $150,000 and $300,000, and misapplication of fiduciary property/property of a financial institution of $150,000, records with the Bexar County Jail show.

In a warrant arrest affidavit, Shavano Park police said the investigation into Vasquez started when the company she worked for, Bellaire-Hagen LTD, or Bellaire Homes, conducted an audit because the company was in the process of being sold.

The auditor noticed several discrepancies in the financial statements.

The investigation revealed that Vasquez had been voiding, altering and re-issuing checks into her own bank account, the affidavit states.

She altered the checks by using a PDF editor. The same bank account listed for the payee was the same account used for her direct deposit, authorities said.

The company lost about $182,000 from the altered checks, which were made out between July 14 to Sept. 26 according to police.

Investigators said she also conducted fraudulent transactions with Geico insurance and the Bexar County Justice of the Peace.

In total, authorities believe she stole about $185,273 from the company.

A warrant for her arrest was issued on Friday. She was booked on Tuesday and her bond is set at $100,000.

