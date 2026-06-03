Free options to watch Spurs against Knicks in NBA Finals DIRECTV and Fubo Sports have some options for basketball fans San Antonio Spurs center Victor Wembanyama (1) celebrates a basket during the second half of an NBA basketball game against the New York Knicks, Wednesday, Dec. 31, 2025, in San Antonio. (AP Photo/Darren Abate) (Darren Abate, Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.) SAN ANTONIO – The San Antonio Spurs turned back the clock for a rematch of the 1999 NBA Finals in hopes of repeating history against the New York Knicks.
The Jackals, Baseline Bums and other dedicated Spurs fans have to spend
a significant amount of cash to attend a game in person, but there are a couple of free options to watch the winner of the series raise the Larry O’Brien trophy.
Every NBA Finals game will air on San Antonio’s official broadcast home for all the action — KSAT 12. Most TV providers will pick up the local ABC signal.
>> NBA Finals schedule: Dates, times, how to watch Spurs vs. Knicks on KSAT 12
Don’t feel like spending money on a new TV provider? There are two free, limited streaming options available to watch the finals:
DIRECTV offers a limited five-day free cable A free trial of Fubo Sports includes ESPN Unlimited, which provides access to the NBA Finals
Fans who miss the crowd energy have multiple options to attend
free watch parties scattered across San Antonio. More Spurs coverage on KSAT:
Copyright 2026 by KSAT - All rights reserved.
About the Author Samuel Rocha IV headshot
Samuel Rocha joined KSAT as a Newsroom Trainee in the spring of 2026. He is a San Antonio native and a graduate of San Antonio College and Texas A&M University-San Antonio.
Attorney Breaks Silence After Ex-Judge Accepts Lifetime Ban 17-Year-Old Dies After Falling From Car During Spurs Celebration A skateboard, a stabbing, and a lifelong friendship gone wrong The city's keeping track of dangerous dogs — here's what you need to know That downtown hotel plan? SAWS just pulled the plug She was cleaning a toilet when the idea hit her — now she can't keep up with orders They thought they were buying an AC-- turns out they were leasing it Spurs Launch Free Watch Parties and Pep Rally for NBA Finals The Spurs Finals run is already good for business — here's how much Did the 911 system fail a 79-year-old woman? NBA Finals tickets in San Antonio are NOT cheap San Antonio's Pride Center is on the move — and needs your help What's really happening when school police show up in Texas classrooms They Went Viral — But Their Mission Goes Way Deeper Academy Opens with Best in the West T-Shirts Spurs Fan Reaction to win @ River North A San Antonio record store since 1972 is fighting to stay open Towing Company Owner Pleads Guilty to Bribing Bexar County's Top Law Enforcement Officer ‘Rise & Dine’ with gorillas: San Antonio Zoo launches breakfast experience at Congo Falls Previous video Next video