Free options to watch Spurs against Knicks in NBA Finals

San Antonio Spurs center Victor Wembanyama (1) celebrates a basket during the second half of an NBA basketball game against the New York Knicks, Wednesday, Dec. 31, 2025, in San Antonio. (AP Photo/Darren Abate)

SAN ANTONIO – The San Antonio Spurs turned back the clock for a rematch of the 1999 NBA Finals in hopes of repeating history against the New York Knicks.

The Jackals, Baseline Bums and other dedicated Spurs fans have to spend a significant amount of cash to attend a game in person, but there are a couple of free options to watch the winner of the series raise the Larry O’Brien trophy.

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Every NBA Finals game will air on San Antonio’s official broadcast home for all the action — KSAT 12. Most TV providers will pick up the local ABC signal.

>> NBA Finals schedule: Dates, times, how to watch Spurs vs. Knicks on KSAT 12

Don’t feel like spending money on a new TV provider? There are two free, limited streaming options available to watch the finals:

DIRECTV offers a limited five-day free cable

A free trial of Fubo Sports includes ESPN Unlimited, which provides access to the NBA Finals

Fans who miss the crowd energy have multiple options to attend free watch parties scattered across San Antonio.

More Spurs coverage on KSAT: