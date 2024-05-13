Struggling to get KSAT on your TV? Find the best antenna for your location

KSAT recently moved the delivery of its ATSC 1.0 channels to another antenna so it could help all stations in the market deliver a NEXTGEN TV ATSC 3.0 signal.

This means that while most of the other stations still have their original signal intact, KSAT has had to ask viewers to find the KSAT signal again.

Following the change, it became clear that the type of antenna, where and how it is positioned is critical in finding a good signal.

With so many choices, KSAT has tried to narrow down a list of indoor and outdoor antennas that worked from downtown San Antonio and from the far North Side. During the test, every antenna performed differently and they all needed to be positioned several times before getting the best signal. It is recommended that outdoor antennas be installed by a professional installer since it requires that they be placed high on your home to receive a signal.

Here are the ones that worked best for KSAT including where they can be purchased. Results from your location may vary.

RCA Circular Fabric antenna with rabbit ears

After multiple tries, this found all the channels after it was turned backward in a window. This one did not work well when tried on the far North Side (1604/Blanco) area. $33 at Walmart.

Core Innovations Fabrics

The best signal was achieved by placing it on its back (fabric facing up) and perpendicular to an east-facing window. When tried on the far North Side, the best signal was achieved in a south-facing window with the antenna (fabric side facing out of the window). $49.99 at Best Buy.

Clearstream MAX-XR

This antenna worked best when it was near a south/southeast/east-facing window but it is also the only antenna that worked even when it wasn’t near a window. This one also worked on the far North Side. $89.99 at Amazon.

GE Hover Pro 250

This antenna had great success in multiple locations. In a south-facing window, it received 61 channels. $49.99 Lowes $29.99 at Amazon.

Outdoor Antennas: RCA Outdoor/Attic HD Antenna

This had good reception, overall. This worked best as an outdoor installation but can be used in the house/attic as well. It still has to be pointed south. $71.88 at Amazon.

Five Star Yagi Antenna

This outdoor antenna with a mounting bar worked well. It does need to be pointed in the direction of KSAT signal which is located Southeast of downtown San Antonio. $39.99 at Walmart, $46.00 at Amazon.

If you are still having trouble tuning in KSAT you can email fdaniels@ksat.com or call (210) 351-1251.

