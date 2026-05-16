Pedestrian critically injured after hit-and-run crash in downtown San Antonio, police say

SAN ANTONIO – A man was critically injured after a vehicle struck him while he was crossing a street in downtown, according to the San Antonio Police Department.

The crash happened just after 3 a.m. Saturday at East Houston and 3rd streets.

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Police said the 35-year-old man was crossing the road at 3rd Street and Bonham when an unknown vehicle “abruptly reversed” directly toward him and struck him.

The driver fled the scene without rendering aid, police said. The man was taken to a hospital for further treatment.

Additional information was not immediately available. The investigation is ongoing.

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