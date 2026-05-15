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Local News | San Antonio, Bexar County, Local Headlines | KSAT

Local News

Man faces multiple felony charges in attempt to lure 11-year-old to his residence, BCSO says

Hector Fuentez, 21, was arrested on Friday, according to the sheriff’s office

Samuel Rocha IV, Newsroom Trainee

Adam Barraza, Photojournalist

Hector Fuentez, 21. (KSAT)

SAN ANTONIO – A man was arrested on Friday and accused of committing multiple sex crimes against an 11-year-old girl, the Bexar County Sheriff Javier Salazar said.

The 11-year-old’s guardian contacted the Bexar County Sheriff’s Office on Tuesday after they became suspicious that an adult may have exchanged inappropriate photos and videos with their child.

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Deputies arrested Hector Fuentez, 21, and charged him with sexual performance by a child, a first-degree felony, and online solicitation of a minor, a third-degree felony.

In some of those messages, Salazar said there was evidence of Fuentez trying to lure the child to his residence using a rideshare app.

Fuentez also suggested he could “send someone to her house to engage in sexual activity with her, to videotape it and to send him (Fuentez) the video of that,” the sheriff said.

However, according to Salazar, there is no evidence either suggestion happened. The sheriff said there may be additional arrests in this case.

Fuentez was a friend to the girl’s family, according to Salazar. It is unclear how long the two have been in communication.

“(Family) witnesses have told us that Fuentez has a history of talking to young girls,” Salazar said.

BCSO suspects there may be more victims. Anyone who believes they may be a victim or has any information about Fuentez are asked to call 210-335-6000 or email bcsotips@bexar.org.

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