Skip to main content
Partly Cloudy icon
90º
Join Insider for Free
Trending
Live Oak PD: 5 arrested in connection with identity theft, mail theft investigation
2 children found dead in burned vehicle; mother charged with capital murder, San Antonio police say
Window company owner who left San Antonio to avoid disgruntled customers arrested on felony theft charges
3-year-old boy found in Live Oak reunited with parents, police say
Where to watch Spurs-Timberwolves Game 6 on Friday night
Our quiet pattern will transition into an active pattern. Here’s what you need to know.
Here are the donors bankrolling John Cornyn and Ken Paxton’s record-breaking Senate primary
San Antonio man accused of choking his child’s mother to death, police say
Ex-San Antonio bookkeeper sentenced to more than 4 years in federal prison on wire fraud charge
Local News | San Antonio, Bexar County, Local Headlines | KSAT

Local News

Crystal City ISD laying off 25% of staff amid financial crisis

Daniela Ibarra, Investigative Reporter

FILE - Crystal City ISD Administration Building (Google Earth)

CRYSTAL CITY, Texas – Seventy-two employees of the Crystal City Independent School District are being laid off as part of the district’s plan to prevent “imminent financial collapse,” according to a letter posted by the district Thursday.

Recommended Videos

The district filed for financial exigency with the Texas Education Agency last month after leaders realized the severity of its financial issues.

Crystal City ISD interim superintendent Grill said the cuts were “emotional and unfortunate,” but said the situation could have been avoided “by not overspending and overemploying.”

Nearly 90% of the district’s operational budget is spent on employee payroll and benefits, the letter said, which is “far above” the recommended level of about 75%.

The district said it now faces “significant debt obligations” after spending $10.6 million in reserve funds, including:

  • A repayment of a $4.5 million loan with interest to cover employee payroll through August 31
  • A repayment of a $2.7 million loan taken from the district’s Interest and Sinking & bond account
  • Reduce payroll and benefit expenses by about $3.4 million
  • Pay off $1.1 million in unpaid debt
  • Unknown costs tied to deferred facility maintenance, transportation repairs.

KSAT reported that Crystal City ISD laid off 32 employees in late 2024 because of financial issues.

The district said it expects to continue implementing cost-saving measures throughout the summer.

Read also:

Copyright 2026 by KSAT - All rights reserved.

Loading...