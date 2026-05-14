More than half of TEFA recipients already enrolled in private or homeschool, data shows

SAN ANTONIO – Families have started to receive their notices on whether or not they were accepted into the Texas Education Freedom Accounts (TEFA) program.

TEFA information released to KSAT shows that $824 million dollars has been awarded to students, but $90 million more has been held back to accommodate families who want to appeal their eligibility funding amount of prioritization.

The list of students whose applications were accepted impacts 23 school districts in and around the San Antonio area.

2,537 student applications were awarded to students zoned for Northside ISD

1,748 student applications were awarded to students zoned for North East ISD

1,045 student applications were awarded to students zoned for San Antonio ISD

975 student applications were awarded to students zoned for Comal ISD

853 student applications were awarded to students zoned for Judson ISD

486 student applications were awarded to students zoned for Schertz-Cibolo-Universal City ISD

However, TEFA data shows that a large number of those who’s application were accepted were already in private schools.

Only 43% of those accepted were in public school, while 57% were already in private school or homeschool. The data shows that 38% of those students are white, 27% are Hispanic and 16% are Black.

Data by Texas Education Freedom Accounts (Copyright 2026 by KSAT - All rights reserved.)

Families on the waiting list will be notified if they are accepted as funds become available. Those accepted into the program have until July 15 to decide if they will participate.

More TEFA coverage on KSAT: