‘You can market yourself’: San Antonio teacher applies to join TEFA vendor database

SAN ANTONIO – With the new Texas Education Freedom Accounts (TEFA), some teachers are looking at a side hustle that fits what they already do best: tutoring.

The state is accepting applications from education-related vendors who want to serve families using TEFA funds. The list is broad with tutoring, therapy services and even items like uniforms and school supplies. However, educators may be especially well-positioned to apply.

Ehizogie Ero-Brown, a certified educator who already works as a private tutor, said she recently applied to become a TEFA-approved vendor so her business, “Learn and Play,” can be listed on the state’s vendor database.

Ero-Brown said the application was simple. So far, her only cost has been $37 for the required fingerprinting. Now, she’s waiting to hear whether she qualifies.

“Yes, go ahead, register, and then when you’re ready, you’re already on the database,” Ero-Brown said. “You can market yourself and say I’m TEFA’s trusted. I’m on the vendor list for TEFA.”

Ero-Brown is part of the School Discovery Network online community. She said many teachers there have questions about what the state requires and what the process entails.

Her advice is to apply early, even if you’re not ready to launch services right away.

Ero-Brown said she was told it may take about four to six weeks to receive a decision from the state. If approved, her name and business will appear on the TEFA website.

However, she emphasized that being listed is only part of the equation. Each vendor is still responsible for marketing and finding clients.

To help educators get practical guidance, the School Discovery Network is hosting a teacher town hall called “Beyond the Classroom: Building Your Educational Business with TEFAs.”

The event is scheduled from 6 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. on Thursday, April 16, at 3011 N. St. Mary’s Street.

The session will include tips on the vendor application process, ways to market tutoring and other education services after approval.

There is no deadline for vendors to apply.