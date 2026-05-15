What is the Teacher Incentive Allotment? Texas program gaining momentum across school districts

SAN ANTONIO – A state program designed to increase teacher pay and reward classroom performance is gaining momentum across Texas school districts, with education leaders saying demand for implementation support is rising sharply.

The Teacher Incentive Allotment (TIA), created under House Bill 3 in 2019, is designed to give high-performing teachers a pathway to higher pay, including the potential for six-figure salaries in some districts.

As more districts opt into the program, Education Service Center Region 20 says it is seeing increased demand for guidance on how to build and manage local teacher designation systems.

Under the Teacher Incentive Allotment program, teachers are evaluated and can earn state-recognized designations based on performance and student growth. Those designations then generate additional funding for districts, which can be used to increase teacher compensation.

So far, more than 1,000 districts are participating in the incentive program. Across the state, over 43,000 designated teachers are receiving higher salaries.

“The Teacher Incentive Allotment was created so that we can elevate the teaching profession and we can increase retention of highly effective teachers,” said Gabby Joseph, a Teacher Incentive Allotment coordinator with ESC Region 20.

Districts are required to include both teacher evaluations and student growth measures, but they have flexibility in how they design their systems.

“Each district gets a chance to choose their components they want to include, and that includes the teacher evaluation system. So how is the teacher growing, and instructional practices?” Joseph said.

Unlike a one-size-fits-all model, each school district develops its own criteria for how teachers qualify for designations. Region 20 works with districts to design, review and implement those systems.

That includes helping districts build applications, train administrators and gather teacher feedback.

“We have 93% of our school districts at Region 20 participating. In the last two years, we’ve seen an increase in that,” Joseph said.

Across Region 20’s service area, 85 school districts and charter systems are supported through the process.

Teachers are evaluated using a combination of classroom performance and student academic growth. Depending on results, educators can earn one of several designations that increase in value.

There are now four designation levels:

Acknowledged - Top 50%, can earn $3,000-$6,000

Recognized - Top 33%, can earn $3,000-$9,000

Exemplary - Top 20%, can earn $6,000-$18,000

Master - Top 5%, can earn $12,000-$32,000

Higher designations can significantly increase pay depending on district funding formulas and campus factors.

Statewide, average teacher pay is about $50,000, but under the incentive system, some educators can reach six-figure salaries when combining base pay and incentive allotments.

Because each district designs its own system, eligibility can vary depending on subject area and available student growth measures. Teachers are encouraged to ask their district leaders about their local designation system to determine whether they are eligible.

Joseph said some teachers — such as fine arts or Career and Technical Education (CTE) educators — may require alternative assessment tools before they can be included.

“If, for example, you are a fine arts or CTE teacher and we don’t have a good assessment to be able to measure student growth, talk to your TIA lead, talk to your district,” she added.

Joseph said the program is intended not only to reward teachers but also to improve long-term retention in classrooms.

The state reports that designated teachers are more likely to remain in the profession for at least five years after receiving recognition.

Region 20 says its long-term goal is to help districts make the program accessible to all teachers.

“We want our students to have highly effective teachers regardless of their ZIP code in Texas,” Joseph said.

More information about the program and designations is available through the Texas Education Agency and the official Teacher Incentive Allotment website.

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