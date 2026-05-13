Man who dies of gunshot wound to head identified by Bexar County ME’s Office

Police responding to a shooting on the South Side, believed to be a homicide, on the afternoon of Friday, May 8, 2026.

SAN ANTONIO – The Bexar County Medical Examiner’s Office revealed the identity of a man shot and killed inside a South Side home last week.

Eric Tellez Perez, 39, died of a blunt force injury to his head, the medical examiner said. His death was ruled a homicide.

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San Antonio police previously reported that Perez suffered an apparent gunshot wound to his head on May 8 at a home in the 8900 block of Prairie Hill Street.

According to a police report obtained by KSAT, a prospective buyer was looking to purchase a home on Prairie Hill Street from the original homeowner on May 5 — three days before the shooting.

One day later, on May 6, the buyer told police that Perez approached them and asked for work. The buyer agreed to hire Perez to help “cleaning the property” in exchange for money and food, the report states.

Upon arrival to the property two days later, the prospective buyer told detectives that they found Perez “laying on the ground” with “blood on the floor.” The buyer then notified the original homeowner and later called SAPD.

An SAPD spokesperson told KSAT on Wednesday that no arrests have been made in connect with the deadly shooting. The department said its investigation is ongoing.

More coverage of this story on KSAT: