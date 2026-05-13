SCUCISD board votes to censure trustee Matthew Short

SAN ANTONIO – Schertz-Cibolo-Universal City ISD’s board voted on Thursday to censure trustee Matthew Short, according to video of the district meeting posted online.

The censure is a public reprimand. It is the second action taken by the board against Short in the last three months.

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Board president Letticia Sever said during the meeting that Short sent two cease and desist letters to community members for personal reasons using the district’s address. Sever said that gave the appearance that the letters were a result of the board’s actions.

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Sever said she believed the letters sent by short could be a violation of the Open Meetings Act.

“Dr. Short’s letter gives the appearance that the SCUCISD board is threatening members of the public who have spoken in criticism of a trustee,” said Sever during the May 7 meeting.

The motion to censure short passed 5-1. Short was the lone vote in opposition.

Back in February, SCUCISD voted to restrict Trustee Matthew Short from using district funds or facilities, with the exception of scheduled board meetings.

Short resigned from his teaching position with Judson ISD in April. He had been in an employment dispute with Judson ISD for months after its board of trustees voted to propose his termination.

Read more reporting on the KSAT Investigates page.