Lots of sunshine today, with soaring temps Any rain holds off until next week High temperatures today (Copyright KSAT-12 2026 - All Rights Reserved) FORECAST HIGHLIGHTS SUNNY & HOT TODAY: 90s return to the forecast MORE HUMIDITY: Friday and beyond STORMS RETURN: Monday and Tuesday FORECAST TODAY
Expect sunny skies all day long, which will give us our warmest day in a while. Temperatures will likely top 90 in most spots.
Today's high temperatures (Copyright KSAT-12 2026 - All Rights Reserved) NEXT RAIN CHANCE
We’ll get through the weekend rain-free. Storm chances return on Monday, as the pattern shifts. A weak front may help to stir up additional rainfall on Tuesday.
Rain chances return next week (Copyright KSAT-12 2026 - All Rights Reserved) EL NINO UPDATE
Waters continue to warm in the Pacific, indicating El Nino will kick in soon. An El Nino is likely to emerge by July. While impacts for Texas are generally minimal in the summer, a continued strong El Nino could bring a busier, wetter winter.
El Nino becomes likely by the summer, more impacts by winter. (Copyright KSAT-12 2026 - All Rights Reserved) Daily Forecast
KSAT meteorologists keep you on top of the ever-changing South Texas weather.
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Copyright 2026 by KSAT - All rights reserved.
About the Author Justin Horne headshot
Justin Horne is a meteorologist and reporter for KSAT 12 News. When severe weather rolls through, Justin will hop in the KSAT 12 Storm Chaser to safely bring you the latest weather conditions from across South Texas. On top of delivering an accurate forecast, Justin often reports on one of his favorite topics: Texas history.
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