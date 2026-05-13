Lots of sunshine today, with soaring temps

FORECAST HIGHLIGHTS

SUNNY & HOT TODAY: 90s return to the forecast

MORE HUMIDITY: Friday and beyond

STORMS RETURN: Monday and Tuesday

FORECAST

TODAY

Expect sunny skies all day long, which will give us our warmest day in a while. Temperatures will likely top 90 in most spots.

Today's high temperatures (Copyright KSAT-12 2026 - All Rights Reserved)

NEXT RAIN CHANCE

We’ll get through the weekend rain-free. Storm chances return on Monday, as the pattern shifts. A weak front may help to stir up additional rainfall on Tuesday.

Rain chances return next week (Copyright KSAT-12 2026 - All Rights Reserved)

EL NINO UPDATE

Waters continue to warm in the Pacific, indicating El Nino will kick in soon. An El Nino is likely to emerge by July. While impacts for Texas are generally minimal in the summer, a continued strong El Nino could bring a busier, wetter winter.

El Nino becomes likely by the summer, more impacts by winter. (Copyright KSAT-12 2026 - All Rights Reserved)

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