Judge orders Alamo Heights children to be released from ICE detention

SAN ANTONIO – A judge has ordered two children and their stepmother be released from the U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcements (ICE) facility in Dilley by Thursday morning, court records show.

By 9:30 a.m. Thursday, the family, which consists of Maria Betania Uzcategui-Castillo, of Venezuela, and her stepchildren, Victor Uzcategui-Labrador Jr., 11, and Monserrat Uzcategui-Labrador, 8, will need to be released from the South Texas Family Residential Center, located about 75 miles southwest of San Antonio.

In a Facebook post Wednesday, U.S. Rep. Joaquin Castro (D-San Antonio) said the Uzcategui-Labrador family will be released from the facility, “where they were locked away after being targeted at a school bus stop in San Antonio.”

The Uzcategui-Labrador family were detained by ICE on April 27, the same day as their stepmother’s birthday, immigration attorney Kate Lincoln-Goldfinch said during a news conference earlier this month. The children are Alamo Heights Independent School District students who attend Cambridge Elementary.

Goldfinch said Maria and the children’s father, Victor Uzcategui-Labrador Sr., both have valid legal status, Goldfinch said. The Department of Homeland Security (DHS) previously said the family is in the United States without permanent legal status.

They have lived in San Antonio since 2021.

ICE must report back to the judge no later than noon on Friday to confirm the family has been released, court documents show.

KSAT has reached out to ICE for comment. This story will be updated once we hear back.

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