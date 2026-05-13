Road rage murder trial highlights growing concerns over aggressive driving in Bexar County

SAN ANTONIO – A murder trial underway in Bexar County is drawing attention to what experts say is a growing problem across San Antonio roads: road rage.

Eric Vasquez is on trial for murder in connection with a deadly confrontation on Jan. 21, 2025, on Spring Hurst Drive on the city’s Northwest Side.

Prosecutors said Jay Morales was shot and killed after pulling over and confronting Vasquez, who they said had been following him during a road rage encounter. Authorities said Morales was shot five times during the confrontation.

Vasquez has claimed self-defense, arguing that Morales pointed a gun at him first.

The case comes as experts said aggressive driving incidents in Bexar County continue to rise.

According to traffic safety researchers, Bexar County now ranks second in Texas for aggressive driving incidents, behind Harris County and ahead of Dallas County.

“The problem’s getting worse,” said Dean DeSoto with the Community Alliance for Traffic Safety, who researches aggressive driving trends.

DeSoto said many road rage situations follow a similar pattern, beginning with relatively minor confrontations before escalating into serious violence.

“I noticed the same profile. It’s of multiple cases,” DeSoto said. “At first they start out as misdemeanor cases, and they grow all the way up to felony cases as you see with the alleged murder.”

He said fear and anxiety often play a major role in escalating aggressive encounters between drivers.

“Anger is a process emotion,” DeSoto said. “The more there’s fear, the more there is frustration, the higher level of anxiety, higher likelihood of systemic violence, which translates into triggered response violence.”

San Antonio police urge drivers involved in road rage situations not to engage with aggressive drivers. Officers recommend trying to obtain a license plate number, a description of the driver and safely allowing the other vehicle to pass.

Police also encourage anyone who feels unsafe during a confrontation on the road to call 911 immediately.

The Vasquez trial is expected to last the remainder of the week. If convicted, Vasquez could face up to life in prison.

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