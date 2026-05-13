WATCH LIVE: Attorney Tony Buzbee to discuss alleged sexual assault claims against Ramón Ayala Jr., Tejano band

McALLEN, Texas – Houston-based attorney Tony Buzbee is expected to hold a Wednesday morning press conference to discuss the alleged sexual assault lawsuits filed against Grammy award-winning Tejano artist Ramón Ayala Jr., Ramón Ayala — his father — and their band.

KSAT will provide a livestream of the press conference at 11 a.m. in this article. Delays are possible. If there is not a livestream available, please check back at a later time.

According to a news release, video and photo evidence will be shared. Multiple alleged victims are also expected to speak.

The cases, filed in state court in Hidalgo County, identify the plaintiffs as John Does #1, #2 and #3.

The plaintiffs, who were former band or crew members of the Ramón Ayala y Sus Bravos del Norte band, are accusing Ramón Ayala Jr. of repeated sexual assault.

In the release, attorneys claim Ramón Ayala and the band were aware of the alleged abuse and allowed it to occur.

BACKGROUND

According to the lawsuit, John Doe #1 worked for Ramón Ayala y Sus Bravos del Norte’s traveling support staff and alleges he was subjected to repeated, unwanted sexual contact by Ayala Jr.

The filing also alleges a hostile and sexually charged environment on the band’s tour bus. According to the lawsuit, Ramón Ayala Jr. frequently made sexually aggressive and suggestive comments and, at times, rode on the bus completely nude while allegedly under the influence of cocaine and alcohol.

Buzbee previously called the allegations some of the most disturbing he has seen in his career handling sexual assault cases.

“I’ve handled some of the largest and most high-profile sexual assault cases in the United States,” Buzbee said. “I’ve never seen the type of conduct alleged in this case.”

The lawsuit seeks more than $25 million in damages.

Ramón Ayala y Sus Bravos del Norte, founded in the early 1970s, is widely regarded as one of the most influential groups in regional Mexican music.

The band has earned multiple Grammy Awards and a devoted fan base across the United States, Mexico and Latin America. Founder Ramón Ayala is often referred to as the “King of the Accordion.”

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