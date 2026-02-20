Tejano star Ramón Ayala’s son faces $25M sexual assault lawsuit

TEXAS – Grammy award-winning Tejano artist Ramón Ayala Jr. is accused of repeated sexual assault and harassment in a new lawsuit filed by a member of the band’s support staff.

The case, filed in state court in Hidalgo County, identifies the plaintiff only as “John Doe #1.” The lawsuit was filed by Houston attorney Tony Buzbee.

According to the lawsuit, John Doe #1 worked for Ramón Ayala y Sus Bravos del Norte’s traveling support staff and alleges he was subjected to repeated, unwanted sexual contact by Ayala Jr., the son of the band’s founder, Ramón Ayala.

The filing also alleges a hostile and sexually charged environment on the band’s tour bus. According to the lawsuit, Ramón Ayala Jr. frequently made sexually aggressive and suggestive comments and at times rode on the bus completely nude while allegedly under the influence of cocaine and alcohol.

Buzbee called the allegations some of the most disturbing he has seen in his career handling sexual assault cases.

“I’ve handled some of the largest and most high-profile sexual assault cases in the United States,” Buzbee said. “I’ve never seen the type of conduct alleged in this case.”

The lawsuit seeks more than $25 million in damages.

Ramón Ayala y Sus Bravos del Norte, founded in the early 1970s, is widely regarded as one of the most influential groups in regional Mexican music.

The band has earned multiple Grammy Awards and a devoted fan base across the United States, Mexico and Latin America. Founder Ramón Ayala is often referred to as the “King of the Accordion.”

Ramón Ayala responds

Following news coverage of the lawsuit, Ramón Ayala released a written statement addressed to the public, the media and his fans.

In Spanish, he thanked supporters for their messages and said he is limited in what he can say because of ongoing legal matters.

Ayala said reports about the case “deeply hurt” his group, his fans and his family, and argued that some people, “without foundation,” are trying to take advantage and tarnish his legacy.

He emphasized that he came from humble beginnings and has worked “without rest” for more than 60 years, adding that, even at 80 years old, he continues working “with honesty and clean work” thanks to his loyal audience.

Because of legal reasons, Ayala said he cannot and should not give interviews for now, and that his legal team is working to clarify the facts. He said he trusts that authorities will “clarify the facts with justice and truth.”

To his critics, Ayala wrote that he wishes them peace and said that anyone who “acts improperly for economic benefit at the cost of others’ pain” needs “a lot of God’s love.”

This is a developing story. Check back later for updates.

