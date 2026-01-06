Lawsuit filed against H-E-B, others after 4 women killed in 18-wheeler crash in Texas Panhandle

A wrongful death lawsuit has been filed against H-E-B and several other defendants on behalf of four women killed in a crash involving an 18-wheeler in the Texas Panhandle, according to a news release.

The lawsuit, filed on Dec. 23, 2025, in Bexar County District Court, names H-E-B, Parkway Transit Inc., Scrappy Trucking LLC and Guadalupe Villareal as defendants.

The release states that the lawsuit seeks an unspecified amount of money in damages related to mental anguish, pecuniary losses, funeral expenses, loss of companionship and more.

The crash happened around 1 p.m. on Nov. 5, 2025, in the southbound lanes of U.S. Highway 87, approximately 10 miles south of Dalhart, Texas.

Lakeisha Brown, 19; Myunique Johnson, 20; Taylor White, 27; and Breanna Brantley, 30, were all killed in the wreck, the lawsuit states.

Their vehicle, identified as Johnson’s, slowed down with its hazard lights on after experiencing a flat tire, the documents said.

The driver of the 18-wheeler, Villareal, was allegedly driving fast and did not control his speed when he crashed into Johnson’s vehicle.

The collision caused Johnson’s vehicle to move across multiple lanes of traffic before stopping in the median with the 18-wheeler flipped over, according to the release.

WATCH dashcam footage and view several photos of the crash below:

“The shocking footage shows this driver failing to control his speed or be remotely aware of his surroundings,” a spokesperson for the victim’s said in part. “We intend to hold the defendants fully accountable for their actions and extreme negligence in such an avoidable tragedy.”

In addition to the damages, the documents requested that the court grant a temporary restraining order and a temporary injunction to preserve evidence, including the 18-wheeler, dashcam footage, Villareal’s mobile devices and all other related data.

The lawsuit also alleges negligence and careless disregard of duty against the defendants, the release stated.

KSAT has reached out to H-E-B for comment on the lawsuit. This story will be updated once the company provides a statement.

