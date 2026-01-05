Man faces evading, agg assault charges after hour-long-plus chase, SAPD says

San Antonio police investigating after a 41-year-old man led officers on an hour-long-plus chase that ended on the West Side.

SAN ANTONIO – A 41-year-old man is facing a slew of charges in connection with a chase that lasted more than an hour late Sunday, according to San Antonio police.

The man was arrested sometime around 10 p.m. on Marbach Road, though an approximate address is unknown as of early Monday.

It is not immediately clear where the incident initially started, but it began with the man fleeing in a vehicle from a traffic stop with SAPD’s DWI unit.

The man was traveling slowly, and SAPD’s Street Crimes unit got involved near Loop 410 and Vance Jackson Road.

An officer who spoke to KSAT 12 near where the man was arrested said “he drove around a couple (of) neighborhoods” during the chase.

Officers managed to “spike” the man’s vehicle, but he continued driving on Marbach Road for several minutes, even escaping from being pinned by several SAPD vehicles.

The man later stopped in a parking spot, but would not get out of his vehicle. SAPD said officers broke glass to pull the man out; however, he fought “for several minutes” with officers before he was arrested.

The officer at the arrest scene told KSAT the man “had a history of DWI,” but did not confirm if he was intoxicated. The officer also pointed to a history of evading and resisting arrest.

The unidentified man is facing charges for aggravated assault on a police officer, evading arrest in a motor vehicle and resisting arrest charges, according to SAPD.

No officers were injured aside from scrapes and broken glass, police said. EMS checked the officers, and none required hospitalization.

KSAT has reached out to SAPD for more information.

This is a developing story. KSAT will update this as we learn more.