2 injured in stabbing at San Antonio Zoo, SAPD says

Police respond to a stabbing at the San Antonio Zoo on Saturday, Jan. 3, 2026.

SAN ANTONIO – Two people were injured in a stabbing Saturday evening at the entrance of the San Antonio Zoo, police said.

The San Antonio Police Department said they believe the two victims, one of whom was 17 years old, were attempting to break up an argument in front of the gift shop.

The fight escalated, SAPD said, after the suspect pulled out a pocket knife.

It is unclear if there is any relationship between the people arguing or the people who attempted to break it up, police said.

San Antonio police said there were four or five witnesses who were being interviewed.

The suspect is in custody, SAPD said, and could face charges for aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.

The zoo remained open during and after the incident, directing guests to an alternate entrance.

“This evening we were made aware that a fight was occurring in front of the zoo entrance,” the zoo said in a statement to KSAT. “911 was called, first aid was administered by our team and San Antonio Fire Department. We are working closely with San Antonio Park Police and San Antonio Police.”

