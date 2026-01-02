WATCH: Footage shows ATM pulled through convenience store window in Christmas Eve theft near Fort Worth

WHITE SETTLEMENT, Texas – Authorities in a North Texas town are searching for two suspects in connection with an ATM theft on Christmas Eve.

The incident happened around 3:45 a.m. at a convenience store in the 2000 block of South Cherry Lane in White Settlement, Texas, which is approximately 10 miles west of Fort Worth.

Two male suspects were seen in the video. One used a what appeared to be a sledgehammer to break open the store’s glass front door while the other pulled a metal cable from inside a black SUV.

In a Facebook post, the White Settlement Police Department said the SUV was stolen about an hour before the incident from a Dallas apartment complex.

The second man then entered the store and tied the cable around the ATM. The other man, who drove the SUV, pulled the ATM through several shelves and the store’s front glass. Items were strewn across the floor.

According to the video, the SUV then exited the parking lot with the ATM attached and struck another vehicle parked at a nearby gas pump.

White Settlement police said the ATM later detached from the vehicle and was recovered by officers. Authorities also recovered the stolen SUV in nearby Fort Worth.

Authorities believe the two suspects either fled on foot or possibly in a second, unknown vehicle.

White Settlement police officers said they were working with neighboring police departments, as other cities “have experienced two similar incidents at convenience stores within the past two weeks.”

It is not immediately clear if those incidents are related to the Christmas Eve theft in White Settlement.

