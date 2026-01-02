Man dead in shooting following altercation at North Side home, SAPD says

San Antonio police respond to a shooting at a North Side home on the evening of Thursday, Jan. 1, 2026.

SAN ANTONIO – One man is dead after a shooting Thursday evening at a North Side home, the San Antonio Police Department said, following a fight.

The man was pronounced dead on the scene, SAPD said, after one shot was fired during the altercation between two men.

Police said it is speaking to the other man, who remained in the home following the shooting.

It is unclear how the two men knew each other. Additional information was not made available.

