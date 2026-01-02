Man dead in shooting following altercation at North Side home, SAPD says Police said it is unclear how the men know each other San Antonio police respond to a shooting at a North Side home on the evening of Thursday, Jan. 1, 2026. (Ricardo Moreno, KSAT 12) SAN ANTONIO – One man is dead after a shooting Thursday evening at a North Side home, the San Antonio Police Department said, following a fight.
The man was pronounced dead on the scene, SAPD said, after one shot was fired during the altercation between two men.
Police said it is speaking to the other man, who remained in the home following the shooting.
It is unclear how the two men knew each other. Additional information was not made available.
