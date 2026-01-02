Skip to main content
Cloudy icon
65º
Join Insider for Free
Trending
Deputy who brought Whataburger to inmate, on-duty SAPD officer charged with DWI top list of 2025 law enforcement arrests
Neighbors heartbroken after body of Camila Mendoza Olmos found in NW Bexar County
Body identified as missing 19-year-old Camila Mendoza Olmos; Death ruled a suicide, authorities say
3 former Cibolo elementary school employees charged in connection with misconduct investigation, police say

Local News

Man dead in shooting following altercation at North Side home, SAPD says

Police said it is unclear how the men know each other

Christian Riley Dutcher, Digital Journalist

Ricardo Moreno, Photojournalist

Nate Kotisso, Digital Journalist

Ken Huizar, Logistics Coordinator

San Antonio police respond to a shooting at a North Side home on the evening of Thursday, Jan. 1, 2026. (Ricardo Moreno, KSAT 12)

SAN ANTONIO – One man is dead after a shooting Thursday evening at a North Side home, the San Antonio Police Department said, following a fight.

The man was pronounced dead on the scene, SAPD said, after one shot was fired during the altercation between two men.

Recommended Videos

Police said it is speaking to the other man, who remained in the home following the shooting.

It is unclear how the two men knew each other. Additional information was not made available.

Read also:

Copyright 2026 by KSAT - All rights reserved.

Recommended Videos