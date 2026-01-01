Man killed after shooting outside West Side bar, SAPD says

San Antonio police investigating a deadly bar fight that left a man in a truck dead early on the morning of Jan. 1, 2026.

SAN ANTONIO – A man is dead following a fight that led to shots being fired outside of a West Side bar, according to San Antonio police.

According to police, a fight started inside a Stout House in the 9200 block of Potranco Road, not far from State Highway 151, just before 2:30 a.m. Thursday.

At some point during the fight, which spilled into the parking lot, a gun was fired.

The victim, a man in a truck, was hit by the shots. The man was taken to the hospital and pronounced dead, police said.

The man has not yet been identified. It is not immediately clear if the man was involved in the fight or a bystander.

SAPD said it did not have immediate information on a possible suspect. Its investigation is ongoing.

