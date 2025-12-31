Body identified as missing 19-year-old Camila Mendoza Olmos, death ruled a suicide, authorities say

BEXAR COUNTY, Texas – Authorities have confirmed the body found on Tuesday is 19-year-old Camila Mendoza Olmos. Her death was ruled a suicide.

Mendoza Olmos was last seen on Dec. 24 outside her family home in the 11000 block of Caspian Spring in northwest Bexar County, prompting a joint-agency search including the Bexar County Sheriff’s Office and FBI.

On Tuesday, Bexar County Sheriff Javier Salazar said a body was found during the search for Mendoza Olmos, but initially said it was too early to tell if it was her.

The body was found in tall grass when a joint team went back to a previously searched area. Salazar said the body was found 10 minutes into the search, at the Burnin’ Bush landscaping company a few hundred yards from Mendoza Olmos’ residence.

According to Salazar, a firearm was also found near the body.

Mendoza Olmos died from a gunshot wound to the head, the Bexar County Medical Examiner’s Office said Wednesday.

Salazar said investigators were looking for a family member’s missing firearm. It’s still unclear if the recovered weapon is the same one reported missing.

Burnin’ Bush announced a brief closure in a Facebook post and said after the investigation concludes, it would welcome anyone from the public onto the property “to pay their respects.”

“Please keep the family and loved ones in your prayers as they navigate this incredibly difficult time,” the post said.

If you or someone you know is struggling with mental health or thoughts of suicide, call 988 or text TALK to 741-741.

You can also reach out to the American Foundation for Suicide Prevention (AFSP) or the National Alliance of Mental Illness (NAMI) at 210-223-7233 (SAFE) or 800-316-9241. You can also text NAMI to 741-741.